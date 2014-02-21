Brazil to meet European debt investors

LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - The Federative Republic of Brazil has appointed banks for a series of investor meetings in Europe, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has hired BB Securities, JP Morgan and Santander GBM to arrange the meetings, which will review the development of Brazil’s economy and the outlook for 2014, according to a note from the banks.

Officials from the country’s debt management office will meet with investors in Frankfurt and Munich on Feb 26, Amsterdam and Paris on Feb 27 and London on Feb 28.