an hour ago
Carrefour Brasil prices IPO at 15 reais per share sources
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
July 18, 2017 / 8:14 PM / an hour ago

Carrefour Brasil prices IPO at 15 reais per share sources

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA on Tuesday priced Brazil's largest initial public offering this year at 15 reais, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, at the bottom-end of a suggested price range.

Reuters had reported earlier on Tuesday that concerns over a stretched valuation for Brazil's biggest supermarket chain could drive the transaction to price at the low end of the 15-19 reais range. One of the people with knowledge of the IPO, who asked for anonymity, said bids were enough to "comfortably" cover the books. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Tatiana Bautzer and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown)

