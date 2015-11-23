FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Itaú asks Brazil watchdog for 60-day delay in IRB Brasil IPO
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Itaú asks Brazil watchdog for 60-day delay in IRB Brasil IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - One of the shareholders seeking to offload a stake in Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil RE SA has asked the country’s securities industry watchdog for a 60-day delay in analyzing an initial public offering (IPO) plan, with market turmoil in Latin America’s largest economy intensifying in recent weeks.

In a securities filing, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest private-sector lender, requested an interruption to the watchdog’s analysis of the IPO, without specifying a reason.

In October, Reuters reported that the investment banks managing the IRB Brasil IPO, some of which are shareholders of the company, wanted to suspend the deal indefinitely. The former reinsurance monopoly is controlled by Itaú and rivals Banco Bradesco SA and state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA , as well as the government. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.