SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações SA, a Brazilian veterinary product maker, could raise up to 363.5 million reais ($148 million) from investors in an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company and shareholders including BNDES Participações SA plan to sell a total 13.46 million shares at a price range of 26 reais to 27 reais each, the filing said.