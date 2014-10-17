Ouro Fino prices first Brazil IPO of this year at top of range

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian veterinary products maker Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações SA’s initial public offering was priced at the top of the suggested price range on Friday as investor demand for the nation’s first IPO of the year was stronger than expected.

The stock was priced at 27 reais each, compared with a range of 26 reais to 27 reais, according to information on the website of Brazil’s securities industry watchdog, CVM. According to the website, the transaction raised 418 million reais ($171.6 million), but it was not immediately confirmed whether the amount included the deal’s additional and supplementary allotments.