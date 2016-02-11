FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran, Brazil in talks on investment in Brazil refineries -source
February 11, 2016 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Iran, Brazil in talks on investment in Brazil refineries -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Iran and Brazil are in talks about a possible Iranian investment in troubled refinery projects controlled by Brazilian state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, a Brazilian government source told Reuters on Thursday.

Iran, which is boosting oil output after the end of sanctions over its nuclear program, is interested in exporting oil to Brazil and processing that crude at refineries in Brazil’s northeastern region, the source said, adding that talks are at an early stage. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy, writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.