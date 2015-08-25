Reinsurer IRB Brasil files for IPO in wave of state offerings

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - IRB Brasil RE SA, Brazil’s largest reinsurer, filed on Tuesday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Shareholders including BB Seguros Participações SA, Bradesco Auto RE and Itaú Seguros, all three part of Brazil’s top-three commercial lenders, will sell some of their stakes in IRB Brasil as part of the IPO plan, according to a prospectus on the transaction.

The offering will be managed by the investment-banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA, with Banco do Brasil SA , Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co working as global coordinators, the prospectus said.