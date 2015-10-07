FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Levy says Brazil yet to decide about IPO of reinsurer IRB
October 7, 2015

Levy says Brazil yet to decide about IPO of reinsurer IRB

BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday the government has not yet decided whether to go ahead with the initial public offering of IRB Brasil RE SA, the nation’s largest reinsurer.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that shareholders of the Rio de Janeiro-based firm, which is controlled by Brazil’s largest lenders and the federal government, agreed to suspend the deal due to challenging market conditions. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

