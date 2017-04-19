FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil's CSN iron ore terminal not operating after accident - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - The loading of iron ore at Brazil's Itaguaí terminal operated by mining and steel firm Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, or CSN, have been halted since Saturday due to an accident, sources and the Itaguaí Port Authority told Reuters on Wednesday.

Some Capesize bulk carriers that were waiting to load iron ore at the terminal are being put back into the charter market, said a German shipping source, due to the impossibility to load the product in Brazil. CSN confirmed the accident, but had no immediate information regarding Itaguaí operations. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Gustavo Bonato; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan, in Hamburg; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

