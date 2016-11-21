FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil should overhaul labor, financial rules -Itau CEO
November 21, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil should overhaul labor, financial rules -Itau CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government should seek reforms to overhaul burdensome labor rules and try to make financial intermediation rules more flexible, the head of country's No. 1 lender by market value, Itau Unibanco, said on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal told President Michel Temer in a meeting with business leaders in Brasilia that the government should take more measures for the economy to grow more than 2 percent per year in the future. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

