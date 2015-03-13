FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Itaú data center's impact on earnings seen in mid-2016
March 13, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Itaú data center's impact on earnings seen in mid-2016

Guillermo Parra-Bernal

1 Min Read

MOGI MIRIM, Brazil, March 13 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA’s new data center will begin to affect expenses and earnings only by the middle of next year, when the new facility takes over all processing of financial transactions, a senior executive esaid on Friday.

The data center, located in the city of Mogi Mirim, will not prompt Itaú to modify its estimates for growth in operating expenses, which it forecast between 2 percent and 6 percent this year, said Márcio Schettini, general director of technology, operations and efficiency at Itaú. (Editing by Reese Ewing and Lisa Von Ahn)

