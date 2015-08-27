FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Board of Brazil's Itau Unibanco approves share buy-back program
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 11:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Board of Brazil's Itau Unibanco approves share buy-back program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds share price)

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The board of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest lender by market value, has approved the buy-back of up to 11 million common shares and 55 million preferred shares, the bank said on Thursday in a securities filing.

The program involves less than 10 percent of the 287,786,288 common shares and 2,921,796,086 preferred shares on the market, the bank said.

Preferred shares of Itau Unibanco closed at 28.34 reais on Thursday, up 3.54 percent, while ordinary shares ended 2.66 percent higher at 26.65 reais.

The bank announced at the end of July that it would buy back 11 million ordinary shares and 55 million preferred shares, but the offer was shut down earlier than planned.

Itau Unibanco reported a second-quarter profit of 6.134 billion reais before one-time items, a quarterly record, though a bigger-than-expected jump in loan defaults cast a shadow over the strong result.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.