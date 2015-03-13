FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil firms face no debt headwinds, Itau executive says
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil firms face no debt headwinds, Itau executive says

Guillermo Parra-Bernal

1 Min Read

MOGI MIRIM, Brazil, March 13 (Reuters) - A slump in Brazil’s currency is likely to help the nation’s companies by making them more competitive and poses little debt refinancing risks for them, a senior executive at Itau Unibanco Holding SA said on Friday.

The fact that Brazil has more foreign currency-denominated assets than outstanding debt allows companies to obtain financing and refinance current obligations in a normal way, said Candido Bracher, general director for Itau’s wholesale banking division, or DGA.

The real plunged to 3.25 to the dollar on Friday, its weakest level since April 2003, as political uncertainty escalated. (Editing by Reese Ewing and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.