Itau BBA sees Latin America deal fee pool down 20 pct
December 9, 2014 / 4:17 PM / 3 years ago

Itau BBA sees Latin America deal fee pool down 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fees for investment banking advisory in Latin America are seen down about 20 percent this year, as a retraction in equity capital markets activity across the region hampered revenue, a senior executive at Brazil’s Itau BBA said on Tuesday.

A slump in share offerings drove the fee pool down this year, said Jean-Marc Etlin, head of Itau BBA’s investment bank. Itau BBA is the wholesale and investment banking arm of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest bank by market value. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves)

