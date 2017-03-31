FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 10:56 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil court orders Joesley Batista to leave boards of Eldorado, J&F

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal court ordered on Friday that leading shareholder Joesley Batista leave the boards of Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA and J&F Participações SA, according to a court document.

The decision is part of an ongoing corruption probe involving pension funds of state-controlled companies. Eldorado is a subsidiary of the Batista family's holding company J&F, which also owns the world's largest meatpacker, JBS. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

