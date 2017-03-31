Brazil court orders Joesley Batista to leave boards of Eldorado, J&F

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal court ordered on Friday that leading shareholder Joesley Batista leave the boards of Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA and J&F Participações SA, according to a court document.

The decision is part of an ongoing corruption probe involving pension funds of state-controlled companies. Eldorado is a subsidiary of the Batista family's holding company J&F, which also owns the world's largest meatpacker, JBS. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Daniel Flynn)