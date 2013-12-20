FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dreyfus takes over two Brazil corn crushers
December 20, 2013 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

Dreyfus takes over two Brazil corn crushers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The local unit of Louis Dreyfus Commodities signed an agreement to take over operations at two Brazilian corn processing plants owned by local firm Kowalski Alimentos, subsidiary of the French commodities trader said on Friday.

The two plants are located in the farming states of Parana and Goias states. The unit of Louis Dreyfus, known as locally as LDC, said it had no additional details to add.

Brazil’s corn production has exploded since the drought in the U.S. grain belt drove prices to record highs. Brazil is now the world’s No.2 exporter of the grain and its rising middle class is consuming more processed foods and meats.

