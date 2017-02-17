BRASILIA Feb 17 Brazil is preparing legislation to fast-track the concession of smaller infrastructure projects in a bid to bolster investment in cash-strapped states and cities, a government official familiar with the plan told Reuters.

President Michel Temer will likely submit the bill to Congress before July as part of his push to increase private participation in the logistics, energy and mining sectors, the official said.

"We believe the process should be simpler for smaller projects," said the official who asked for anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly. "Everybody wins - the consumers and the local government governments that need investment."

Two years of recession have forced many Brazilian states and municipalities to slash investment in public works and move to approve tough austerity measures after years of prolific spending.

Temer is overhauling Brazil's complicated concession model to bring more foreign investors to a country struggling to exit its worst recession in more than a century.

The official said the government has not yet decided on the size of the projects that could be included in the new scheme. One option is to give preferential treatment to projects in cities with a population of 50,000 or less.

The bill would facilitate concessions by jettisoning requirements such as demand studies for highways and small airports as well as investment projections. The duration of the concession could also be reduced to 10-15 years from the current 20-25 years.

The government is in talks with the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), World Bank and the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) for them to participate directly in the projects instead of giving loans to states and municipalities.

The high debt load of local governments is preventing them from taking new loans from multilaterals.

"We need multilateral banks to...take some of the project risk," said the official.

He added those banks could participate by buying infrastructure bonds linked to the project, reducing builders reliance on Brazil's state-development bank BNDES.

The government is seeking to diversity the sources of funding for new concessions to reduce the exposure of BNDES and other state-run banks, which were hit by financial difficulties at major builders involved in a massive corruption scheme. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)