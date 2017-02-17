BRASILIA Feb 17 Brazil is preparing legislation
to fast-track the concession of smaller infrastructure projects
in a bid to bolster investment in cash-strapped states and
cities, a government official familiar with the plan told
Reuters.
President Michel Temer will likely submit the bill to
Congress before July as part of his push to increase private
participation in the logistics, energy and mining sectors, the
official said.
"We believe the process should be simpler for smaller
projects," said the official who asked for anonymity because he
was not allowed to speak publicly. "Everybody wins - the
consumers and the local government governments that need
investment."
Two years of recession have forced many Brazilian states and
municipalities to slash investment in public works and move to
approve tough austerity measures after years of prolific
spending.
Temer is overhauling Brazil's complicated concession model
to bring more foreign investors to a country struggling to exit
its worst recession in more than a century.
The official said the government has not yet decided on the
size of the projects that could be included in the new scheme.
One option is to give preferential treatment to projects in
cities with a population of 50,000 or less.
The bill would facilitate concessions by jettisoning
requirements such as demand studies for highways and small
airports as well as investment projections. The duration of the
concession could also be reduced to 10-15 years from the current
20-25 years.
The government is in talks with the Inter-American
Development Bank (IADB), World Bank and the Development Bank of
Latin America (CAF) for them to participate directly in the
projects instead of giving loans to states and municipalities.
The high debt load of local governments is preventing them
from taking new loans from multilaterals.
"We need multilateral banks to...take some of the project
risk," said the official.
He added those banks could participate by buying
infrastructure bonds linked to the project, reducing builders
reliance on Brazil's state-development bank BNDES.
The government is seeking to diversity the sources of
funding for new concessions to reduce the exposure of BNDES and
other state-run banks, which were hit by financial difficulties
at major builders involved in a massive corruption scheme.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)