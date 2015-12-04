FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Levy says there should be no concerns over BTG Pactual
December 4, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Levy says there should be no concerns over BTG Pactual

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian financial system is “extremely solid” and there should be no concerns over the situation of investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday.

He also said that the start of an impeachment process against President Dilma Rousseff should not hamper the government’s economic agenda, including an unpopular austerity package that needs congressional approval.

Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Dan Grebler

