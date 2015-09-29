FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Levy says Petrobras taking right steps
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Levy says Petrobras taking right steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday that state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, is taking the right steps to shore up its operations.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Levy said the company, currently struggling through a massive corruption investigation, is making progress on increasing the professionalism of its management team and cutting costs.

Referring to the broader Brazilian economy, Levy highlighted the need to enact tax and labor reforms while providing “long-term visibility” on the outlook for social security. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.