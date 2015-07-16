FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Levy tells Moody's that economy is adjusting
July 16, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Levy tells Moody's that economy is adjusting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told representatives of Moody’s Investors Service that the economy is going through an adjustment process needed to make it grow again, he said in an interview with CBN radio on Thursday.

Levy met earlier in the day with representatives of the ratings agency who are visiting Brazil to gather information for an eventual review of Brazil’s credit rating, currently at Baa2 with a negative outlook.

Levy acknowledged that Brazilian market players are “in distress” but argued that “this is part of the (economic) journey we have to do.”

Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

