FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil increases offer of subsidized loan by $13 bln
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil increases offer of subsidized loan by $13 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Thursday raised by 30 billion reais ($13.25 billion) to 80 billion reais the amount of subsidized loans that the state development bank BNDES can disburse under an investment stimulus program.

Under the Investment Support Program, known as PSI, several industries can borrow cash from the BNDES at below-market interest rates. The rate differential or costs stemming from the difference between the rate that BNDES pays to borrow and the one it charges clients will be covered by the country’s treasury.

“The measure is to continue with efforts to accelerate the economy,” said Joao Rabelo, the undersecretary of economic policy at the Finance Ministry.

The increase in the offer of subsidized loans comes at a time when the government is struggling with a slowdown in tax revenues that could jeopardize its key fiscal goal for the year.

Rabelo declined to detail how the treasury will finance the rate differential.

The measure, which was approved by the country’s National Monetary Council, will increase the credit lines for the purchase of buses, trunks and machinery, the official said. ($1 = 2.2634 Reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.