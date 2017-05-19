FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ADM Brazil unit completes $85 mln Santos port investment
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 3 months ago

ADM Brazil unit completes $85 mln Santos port investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTOS, Brazil, May 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Archer Daniels Midland Co on Friday said it had completed a 33 percent expansion in its Santos port terminal's export capacity to 8 million tonnes of grains per year.

The company invested 280 million reais ($85.19 million) in the project, which comes two years after Brazil extended ADM's license to move grains including soybeans and corns at the terminal for 20 years through 2037.

The investment underscores the company’s commitment to retaining a leading position in Brazil, whose agricultural heartland is seen as critical to supplying expanding world food markets.

ADM kicked off activity at Santos in 1997, coinciding with its arrival in Brazil, which the company says is key for its global strategy. It began the Santos port operations after purchasing several crushing plants, grain elevators and silos.

$1 = 3.2868 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb and Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.