FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse sees Brazil M&A volumes stable in 2016
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse sees Brazil M&A volumes stable in 2016

Guillermo Parra-Bernal

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG expects stable mergers and acquisition volumes in 2016 in Brazil, in spite of a steep recession and rising risk aversion, bankers said on Tuesday.

Corporate takeovers in Brazil’s energy and infrastructure industries will help spur M&A volumes as measured in reais, said Fabio Mourão, head of investment banking for Credit Suisse in Brazil.

Mourão expects announced M&A transactions next year of around 150 billion reais ($39 billion), compared with an estimate of about 140 billon reais in 2015.

$1=3.87 reais

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.