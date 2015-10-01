FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Rothschild, Itaú lead Brazil M&A advisory rankings this year
#Financials
October 1, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Rothschild, Itaú lead Brazil M&A advisory rankings this year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Click on for a recent story on M&A advisory activity in Brazil
based on Thomson Reuters' league tables data)
    SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - In the year through Sept. 30, companies
announced $24.507 billion worth of M&A transactions in Brazil, the lowest in a
decade, a Thomson Reuters deal intelligence report showed on Thursday. The value
of deals sank 44 percent from the same period a year earlier. 
    The number of deals announced rose 4 percent in the first nine months from a
year earlier, totaling 427 transactions.
          
 RANKING VALUE, INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET:
             FINANCIAL ADVISER              VALUE OF DEALS          YEAR
                                         (Jan 1-Sept 30 2015)      EARLIER
                                                                   RANKING
  1              Rothschild                   $9.272 bln              2
  2       Goldman Sachs Group Inc             $6.619 bln              4
  3         Grupo BTG Pactual SA              $6.422 bln              5
  4          Banco Bradesco SA                $5.456 bln             11
  5         JPMorgan Chase & Co               $5.186 bln              8
  6          HSBC Holdings Plc                $5.145 bln              -
  7       Itaú Unibanco Holding SA            $4.906 bln              1
  8          Banco Santander SA               $4.614 bln              7
  9           Deutsche Bank AG                $3.677 bln              9
 10        Credit Suisse Group AG             $2.946 bln              3
               INDUSTRY TOTAL                 $24.507 bln             -
  NUMBER OF DEALS:
             FINANCIAL ADVISER              NUMBER OF DEALS         YEAR
                                          (Jan 1-Sept 30 2015)     EARLIER
                                                                   RANKING
  1       Itaú Unibanco Holding SA                31                  1
  2         Grupo BTG Pactual SA                  20                  2
  3              Rothschild                       12                  6
  4          Banco Santander SA                   10                  3
  5       Goldman Sachs Group Inc                  8                  8
  6         BR Partners Banco de                   7                 17
                Investimento                                     
  7        Credit Suisse Group AG                  6                  4
  7            Citigroup Inc                       6                 12
  7    Bank of America Merrill Lynch               6                  8
 10         Morgan Stanley & Co                    5                  8
               INDUSTRY TOTAL                     427                 -
 
 (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
