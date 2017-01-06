FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
TABLE-Santander Brasil, Itaú top Brazil's M&A rankings last year
Business
January 6, 2017

TABLE-Santander Brasil, Itaú top Brazil's M&A rankings last year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Companies in Brazil announced $54.308 billion
worth of mergers and acquisitions in 2016, up 23 percent from a year earlier, a
Thomson Reuters report showed on Friday, but the number of deals fell to 578
from 676 in 2015, the biggest drop in three years.
    The following tables show the ranking of the top 10 M&A advisers in Brazil
last year, by the value and number of deals. For a story on dealmaking trends
for 2017, click.
          
 RANKING VALUE, INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET:  
   RANK      RANK        FINANCIAL ADVISOR           VALUE OF DEALS
   2016      2015                                 (Jan 1-Dec 31 2016)
    1         5      Banco Santander Brasil SA        $19.240 bln
    2         2          Banco Bradesco SA            $13.763 bln
    3         1       Itau Unibanco Holding SA        $12.227 bln
    4         9         JPMorgan Chase & Co           $10.083 bln
    5         12      Bank of America Merrill          $8.120 bln
                               Lynch             
    6         6         Grupo BTG Pactual SA           $8.027 bln
    7         4       Goldman Sachs Group Inc          $3.876 bln
    8         26           Citigroup Inc               $3.598 bln
    9         3           Rothschild & Co              $3.350 bln
    10       n.a.        Credit Agricole SA            $3.339 bln
                                                            
                      Subtotal with Financial         $49.932 bln
                              Advisor            
                     Subtotal without Financial        $4.389 bln
                              Advisor            
                           INDUSTRY TOTAL             $54.320 bln
  
  NUMBER OF DEALS: 
   RANK      RANK         FINANCIAL ADVISOR          NUMBER OF DEALS 
   2016      2015                                   (Jan 1-Dec 31 2016)
    1         1        Itaú Unibanco Holding SA             39
    2         2          Grupo BTG Pactual SA               27
    3         3           Banco Bradesco SA                 26
    4         5       Banco Santander Brasil SA             16
    5         7          BR Partners Banco do               12
                             Investimento          
    6        n.a.        JPMorgan Chase & Co                10
    7         4            Rothschild & Co                  10
    8         8         Credit Suisse Group AG              9
    9         12            Citigroup Inc                   8
    10        10       Bank of America Merrill              7
                                Lynch              
                                                             
                       Subtotal with Financial             180
                               Advisor             
                      Subtotal without Financial           398
                               Advisor             
                            INDUSTRY TOTAL                 578
 
 (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
