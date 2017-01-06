TABLE-Santander Brasil, Itaú top Brazil's M&A rankings last year

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Companies in Brazil announced $54.308 billion worth of mergers and acquisitions in 2016, up 23 percent from a year earlier, a Thomson Reuters report showed on Friday, but the number of deals fell to 578 from 676 in 2015, the biggest drop in three years. The following tables show the ranking of the top 10 M&A advisers in Brazil last year, by the value and number of deals. For a story on dealmaking trends for 2017, click. RANKING VALUE, INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET: RANK RANK FINANCIAL ADVISOR VALUE OF DEALS 2016 2015 (Jan 1-Dec 31 2016) 1 5 Banco Santander Brasil SA $19.240 bln 2 2 Banco Bradesco SA $13.763 bln 3 1 Itau Unibanco Holding SA $12.227 bln 4 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co $10.083 bln 5 12 Bank of America Merrill $8.120 bln Lynch 6 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA $8.027 bln 7 4 Goldman Sachs Group Inc $3.876 bln 8 26 Citigroup Inc $3.598 bln 9 3 Rothschild & Co $3.350 bln 10 n.a. Credit Agricole SA $3.339 bln Subtotal with Financial $49.932 bln Advisor Subtotal without Financial $4.389 bln Advisor INDUSTRY TOTAL $54.320 bln NUMBER OF DEALS: RANK RANK FINANCIAL ADVISOR NUMBER OF DEALS 2016 2015 (Jan 1-Dec 31 2016) 1 1 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA 39 2 2 Grupo BTG Pactual SA 27 3 3 Banco Bradesco SA 26 4 5 Banco Santander Brasil SA 16 5 7 BR Partners Banco do 12 Investimento 6 n.a. JPMorgan Chase & Co 10 7 4 Rothschild & Co 10 8 8 Credit Suisse Group AG 9 9 12 Citigroup Inc 8 10 10 Bank of America Merrill 7 Lynch Subtotal with Financial 180 Advisor Subtotal without Financial 398 Advisor INDUSTRY TOTAL 578 (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)