Brazil faces highest skills gap in Americas-Manpower

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 16 (Reuters) - Nearly six in 10 Brazilian employers say they have trouble filling vacant posts due to a lack of available talent, the highest rate in the Americas, according to a survey by employment services company ManpowerGroup.

Manpower said shortages of skilled workers meant 57 percent of Brazilian employers reported difficulty filling positions, compared to the global average of 34 percent. It was the third highest rate in the world after Japan and India.

“As they are increasing sophistication on the shop floor... what you have is relatively low unemployment and a higher requirement for skills on the job,” Manpower Chief Executive Officer Jeff Joerres said on Monday.

“You are getting a growing chasm for those who are available for the job and those who are being hired.”

Brazil’s jobless rate fell to a record low of 4.7 percent in December and a race to complete infrastructure in time for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics is even creating recruitment problems for local police forces. Manpower estimates the World Cup alone will create 700,000 new jobs.

Joerres, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Latin America, said he expected Brazil’s jobless rate, which registered 5.7 percent in February, to plateau if the real currency stabilized around current levels.

The 2011 survey of talent shortages showed U.S. employers were the second most vocal in the Americas in citing a lack of available talent as a problem in filling vacancies. Fifty-two percent of U.S. employers said that was a problem, followed by Argentina on 51 percent and Mexico on 42 percent.

Business leaders meeting during the forum will urge the Group of 20 bloc of advanced and developing nations to improve training and apprenticeship programs and remove red tape as part of a package of measures to cut overall jobless rates.