UPDATE 1-Brazil bank credit to rise, fuel price talk nixed-Mantega

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian banks plan to boost credit in 2013 to boost the economy after last year’s limited lending growth weighed on economic activity, Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters in Brasilia on Tuesday.

Large non-government banks plan to increase lending between 15 percent and 17 percent this year, he said.

Brazil’s economy has been growing below expectations, with a 0.9 percent expansion in the third quarter coming in at less than half the 1.90 percent forecast by 40 economists surveyed by Reuters.

In an attempt to boost growth, Brazil’s Treasury has pumped public money into state-controlled banks, such as Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economico Federal, and ordered them to boost lending and cut interest rates.

Meanwhile, non-government banks such as Itau-Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA have been reluctant to expand credit or cut rates as quickly.

Mantega blamed such reluctance for the underperformance of Brazil’s economy.

NO FUEL DISCUSSION

Mantega also said it wants Brazilian fuel prices to be “more linked” to world oil prices to help reduce losses at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.

Mantega, however, as chairman of the Petrobras board of directors, has resisted such increases amid concerns they would quicken inflation.

Petrobras on Monday reported full-year 2012 profit of 21.2 billion reais ($10.7 billion), its weakest annual result in eight years. To preserve cash for investment after being unable to raise domestic fuel prices to international levels, Petrobras cut dividends for holders of common stock.

Petrobras common shares fell to 17.26 reais on Tuesday, their weakest level in more than seven years.

The fuel price restrictions helped Petrobras’ refining unit lose 22.9 billion reais in 2012 - more than the entire company-wide profit. Fuel price increases in June, July and January have not been sufficient to stop the losses.

Despite such pressure on Petrobras’ operations, Mantega said on Tuesday now is not the time to discuss further fuel price increases. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni, writing by Jeb Blount and Alonso Soto; editing by G Crosse)