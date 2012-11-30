FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil exchange rate "more satisfactory" now -Mantega
November 30, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Brazil exchange rate "more satisfactory" now -Mantega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current exchange rate is more satisfactory and helps explains a recovery in manufacturing exports, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.

The Brazilian real has dropped over 10 percent so far this year after several central bank interventions and steps to curb hot-money inflows.

Brazil’s economy posted weak growth in the third quarter, piling pressure on President Dilma Rousseff to make deeper structural reforms and adding to worries about the global slowdown.

