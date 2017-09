BRASILIA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazil is prepared to withstand a sell-off of emerging-market currencies triggered by the withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus and a possible slowdown of the Chinese economy, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

Brazil’s high amount of foreign currency reserves and low external debt puts the South American country in a good position to ride out the current volatility, which could be temporary, Mantega said.