Brazil's Mantega says real heading to 'appropriate' level -paper

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Markets are taking the Brazilian real toward an “appropriate” level as the exchange rate is more flexible than it was last year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in an interview with a local newspaper published on Thursday.

“Looking at the big picture, we have less intervention,” Mantega told local newspaper Valor Economico, adding that the “exchange rate tends to fluctuate in a more perfect manner.”

Brazil’s real swung widely on Wednesday after the government scrapped a steep financial tax imposed nearly two years ago to discourage speculative capital from pouring into the country.

The decision to remove a 6 percent IOF financial transaction tax on foreign buying of local bonds potentially increases the appeal of fixed-income assets in Brazil, but it is also expected to add volatility to the domestic foreign exchange market.

“I think we’ll have volatility, comings and goings depending on the news,” Mantega said, though he expects exchange rate fluctuations will diminish with time.

He said the that government is looking at “market conditions and the economy” before deciding on whether or not to remove a 1 percent financial tax on onshore foreign exchange derivatives.

Mantega said he expects investment rates to grow between 6 and 7 percent this year, bolstered by infrastructure concessions.