SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is not only taking piecemeal measures to support economic growth, but rather enacting a deep overhaul of economic and monetary policy that will take time to fully come into effect, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

Speaking to a meeting of business leaders in Sao Paulo, Mantega also said spreads on bank loans in Brazil are still far from desirable levels.