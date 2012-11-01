Brazil Finance Minister Mantega to miss G20 meeting in Mexico

* Mantega latest finance chief to cancel attendance

* G20 gathering to focus on Europe’s debt crisis

BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega canceled his participation in the Group of 20 meeting of finance chiefs in Mexico City to focus on domestic issues, g ov ernment sources said on Thursday.

The Brazilian delegation at the Nov. 4-5 meeting will be led by central bank chief Alexandre Tombini.

Mantega is the latest finance chief to pull out of the gathering of leading advanced and developing economies, which is expected to focus on Europe’s ongoing debt woes

French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner are not attending the event, which is scheduled to take place only a few days ahead of the Nov.6 presidential elections.

Mantega, who attained some fame for coining the term “currency wars,” has recently criticized rich nations for a new wave of monetary stimulus that he says artificially weakens their currencies and hurts producers in emerging economies.

The government of President Dilma Rousseff last week denied a press report that Mantega was set to be replaced after a disappointing economic recovery in Latin America’s top economy.

The Brazilian government has called on debt-stricken Europe to act more decisively to end the debt crisis and spend more to avoid deepening a recession that threatens the already fragile global economy.