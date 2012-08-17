FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's economic recovery strengthening - Mantega
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's economic recovery strengthening - Mantega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is strengthening though the government needs to continue taking steps to consolidate growth, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Sao Paulo, Mantega said a more competitive foreign exchange rate is having a positive effect, though credit growth is still insufficient.

Data Friday showed that Brazil’s economic activity climbed in June at its fastest pace since March 2011. The numbers, paired with data showing a surprise jump in retail sales, suggest that a flurry of government stimulus has started to spur growth in the world’s sixth-largest economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.