Brazil's economic recovery strengthening - Mantega

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is strengthening though the government needs to continue taking steps to consolidate growth, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Sao Paulo, Mantega said a more competitive foreign exchange rate is having a positive effect, though credit growth is still insufficient.

Data Friday showed that Brazil’s economic activity climbed in June at its fastest pace since March 2011. The numbers, paired with data showing a surprise jump in retail sales, suggest that a flurry of government stimulus has started to spur growth in the world’s sixth-largest economy.