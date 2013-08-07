Brazil inflation returning to normal levels -Mantega

BRASILIA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Brazil is returning to normal levels for this time of year and will probably end 2013 below the 5.84 percent posted the previous year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

Brazil’s benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.27 percent in the 12 months through July, down from a 20-month high of 6.70 percent in the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

When asked if annual inflation was going to end the year lower than in 2012 Mantega said: “I don’t know, it probably will.”