BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday that a recent slowdown in price increases in January shows his government is committed to keep inflation under control.

Speaking at a webstreamed press conference from Davos, Switzerland, Mantega said the government has not yet decided on its budget fiscal goal for 2014. Investors are keeping a close eye on the government finances that have quickly deteriorated over the last two years.