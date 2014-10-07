FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Mantega says IMF 'too pessimistic' on economy
October 7, 2014

Brazil's Mantega says IMF 'too pessimistic' on economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Tuesday said the International Monetary Fund is being “too pessimistic” in its economic growth forecast for the South American nation.

The global lender cut its growth forecast for Latin America’s largest economy on Tuesday by 0.6 percentage point to 1.4 percent in 2015 due to dwindling investment and moderation in employment and credit growth. It also lowered its economic growth estimate for this year to just 0.3 percent from its July estimate of 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Diane Craft)

