Brazil IOF tax move seeks to boost credit -Mantega

BRASILIA, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s decision to reduce the scope of a financial transactions tax on foreign loans is aimed at increasing the availability of credit for corporate borrowers, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

Brazil’s government on Thursday reduced the reach of the so-called IOF tax on foreign loans to Brazilian corporations, seeking to protect local credit markets from the impact of global financial turmoil.

Foreign corporate loans of up to two years will pay the tax, previously levied on loans of up to five years. The tax remains unchanged at 6 percent.