FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
End of U.S. debt ceiling impasse would be a relief -Brazil
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 7:09 PM / 4 years ago

End of U.S. debt ceiling impasse would be a relief -Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday that an end to the political impasse in Washington to raise the U.S. borrowing limits would be a relief for the world economy.

The risk of a debt default in the United States stemming from politicians’ failure to raise the country’s debt ceiling has threatened to throw a wrench into the recovery of the world economy.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote later on Wednesday on legislation to increase the U.S. borrowing limit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.