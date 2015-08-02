FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Controlling shareholder of Brazil's Marfrig may sell shares
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Controlling shareholder of Brazil's Marfrig may sell shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - MMS Participacoes Ltda, the controlling shareholder of Brazil’s meat processor Marfrig Global Foods SA, will be allowed to sell a portion of the shares it owns in the business, according to a filling with Brazil’s market regulator on Sunday.

MMS Participacoes, owned by Marfrig’s chairman Marcos Molina, entered an agreement with BNDESPar, the investment arm of Brazil’s development bank BNDES, to have the right to unlink 20 percent of the shares it owns in Marfrig.

MMS owns around 28 percent of Marfrig, while BNDESPar is the second largest shareholder with almost 20 percent.

The agreement does not cite any specific date for possible share sales by MMS.

Marfrig Global Foods is one of the largest meat processors in the world, with operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

It controls Keystone, a major supplier of restaurant chains in the United States.

In June, Marfrig sold its European poultry division Moy Park to Brazil’s JBS, the largest meat processor, for $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.