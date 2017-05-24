Brazil National Treasury calls off Thursday fixed-rate debt auctions

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Treasury called off auctions of fixed-rate government debt scheduled for Thursday, saying it has achieved the aim of setting clear pricing guidelines with earlier transactions.

The Treasury announced last week it would offer to sell or buy bonds through extraordinary auctions after a political scandal fueled market volatility. According to a Wednesday statement, it will continue to monitor market conditions to guarantee they are functioning properly. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)