FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe-listed Brazil ETF gains 1.6 pct on impeachment efforts
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 7:30 AM / in 2 years

Europe-listed Brazil ETF gains 1.6 pct on impeachment efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s London-listed exchange traded equity fund jumped 1.6 percent on Tuesday after a parliamentary committee recommended impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.

The iShares MSCI Brazil gained 1.6 percent to 1,546.75 pounds, the highest level since last July.

On Monday, a committee of Brazil’s lower house of Congress voted 38-27 to recommend the impeachment of Rousseff, who faces charges of breaking budget laws to support her re-election in 2014. A vote in the full lower house is expected to take place on Sunday. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.