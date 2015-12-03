FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe-listed Brazil ETF, ADRs rise on launch of impeachment efforts
December 3, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Europe-listed Brazil ETF, ADRs rise on launch of impeachment efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s London-listed exchange traded equity fund jumped 4 percent and companies’ ADRs also rose on Thursday after the country’s parliament launched impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.

The iShares MSCI Brazil gained 3.959 percent to 1247.5 pounds, the highest level since last Friday.

Brazilian American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) gained between 2 and 3 percent, with the Frankfurt-listed ADR for Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA up 3.4 percent to 3.673 euros.

On Wednesday, the speaker of Brazil’s lower house of Congress opened impeachment proceedings against Rousseff, deepening a political crisis as the economy nosedives. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)

