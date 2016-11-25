FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil real slumps on potential Temer investigation
November 25, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

Brazil real slumps on potential Temer investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slumped in early Friday trading on concerns that a potential investigation into whether President Michel Temer pressured an ex-minister to allegedly favour a cabinet colleague's property investment could derail a fiscal adjustment.

The real slipped as much as 2.2 percent to 3.4679 reais, the biggest intraday drop since a day after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's unexpected victory. It was by far the worst-performing currency in Latin America, with most of its peers slightly higher. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by)

