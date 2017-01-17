Brazil real strengthens 1 pct as central bank resumes intervention

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real strengthened 1 percent on Tuesday as the central bank resumed its currency intervention after a pause of over one month.

After market close on Monday, the central bank said it would offer traditional currency swaps, which correspond to dollar sales to investors for future delivery, to roll over February maturities.

It will sell on Tuesday morning as much as $600 million worth of swaps due in May and July. A total of $6.95 billion worth of swaps expire next month. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)