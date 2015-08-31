Brazil's currency, stock market drop on budget plan report

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s currency and stock market both sank in opening trade on Monday after local media reported on Sunday that President Dilma Rousseff will send Congress a 2016 budget with a primary deficit after she abandoned plans to reinstate an unpopular tax to raise revenues next year.

At 10:14 a.m. (1314 GMT), the Brazilian real was trading at 3.66 per dollar, about 2 percent weaker from Friday’s close, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index was down about 2.2 percent.

A central bank poll of economists released before the market opened showed worsening expectations for Brazil’s economy this year and next, which also weighed on demand for local assets. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)