FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's currency, stock market drop on budget plan report
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's currency, stock market drop on budget plan report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s currency and stock market both sank in opening trade on Monday after local media reported on Sunday that President Dilma Rousseff will send Congress a 2016 budget with a primary deficit after she abandoned plans to reinstate an unpopular tax to raise revenues next year.

At 10:14 a.m. (1314 GMT), the Brazilian real was trading at 3.66 per dollar, about 2 percent weaker from Friday’s close, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index was down about 2.2 percent.

A central bank poll of economists released before the market opened showed worsening expectations for Brazil’s economy this year and next, which also weighed on demand for local assets. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.