March 17, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil markets rally after protests, Lula appointment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s currency and stock market gained sharply on Thursday, as a second day of mass protests calling for President Dilma Rousseff’s ouster boosted bets on her removal.

The Brazilian real strengthened more than 2 percent. The benchmark Bovespa stock index surged 5.4 percent in early trading.

Markets had fallen in recent days on speculation that the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would help Rousseff survive an impeachment and mark an end to economic austerity.

A taped conversation between Rousseff and Lula also helped feed opposition claims his appointment was meant to shield Lula from prosecution and spurred more protests. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and W Simon)

