FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil interest-rate futures jump on central bank Selic decision
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil interest-rate futures jump on central bank Selic decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian interest-rate futures rallied early on Friday after the central bank raised the benchmark Selic rate by more than investors expected, intensifying its campaign against inflation.

The central bank on Wednesday lifted the Selic by 50 basis points to 8.0 percent. Many economists and investors had bet policymakers would keep raising borrowing costs at a more modest pace as economic activity continues to falter.

Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2014 , one of the most traded, jumped 32 basis points to 8.38 percent after the decision, which analysts saw as a turning point in the central bank’s fight against inflation.

On Thursday, in an interview to Globo TV, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said the move will increase investors’ “confidence in the pillars of the Brazilian economy,” helping the economy recover.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.