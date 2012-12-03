FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's central bank sells 54.5 pct of swaps offered at auction
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's central bank sells 54.5 pct of swaps offered at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Monday sold over half of the currency swaps it offered in an auction, strengthening the country’s currency, the real, from around its weakest levels in over 3-1/2 years.

The central bank said in a statement it had sold 21,800 swaps maturing on Jan. 2, 2013, of an offer of 40,000 contracts. The currency swaps are derivatives that emulate the selling of dollars in the futures markets.

Brazil’s currency, the real, gained shortly after the auction and was trading 0.87 percent stronger at 2.1116 reais per U.S. dollar. It slumped on Friday after weaker-than-expected economic growth data suggested the government would let the currency depreciate to prop up the economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.