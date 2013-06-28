Brazil's central bank calls 2nd auction to sell currency swaps

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market for a second time on Friday, offering to sell currency swap contracts that are designed to support the real.

The bank said it will sell as many as 40,000 traditional currency swaps with expiration dates set to Oct. 1, 2013 and Nov. 1, 2013. Earlier in the day, it sold in a first auction 40,000 contracts, an amount equivalent to about $2 billion.

The real traded 1.2 percent weaker at 2.2209 per U.S. dollar despite the central bank intervention.