Brazil central bank offers currency swaps to support real

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market on Wednesday, offering to sell currency swap contracts that are designed to support the real.

The bank said it will sell as much as 30,000 traditional currency swaps with expiration dates set to Dec 2, 2013 and Jan 2, 2014.

The swap auction was offered minutes after the real hit its weakest level in over four years. The currency trimmed losses only modestly after the announcement, trading at 2.2747 per dollar, 0.6 percent weaker for the day.